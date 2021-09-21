TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $160,961.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,721.84 or 1.00143719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

