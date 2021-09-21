ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,369,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $145.67. 14,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

