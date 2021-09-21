Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

