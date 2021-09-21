Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.23. 34,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,827. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.