iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 912,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,892,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.