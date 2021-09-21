Bridge City Capital LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

