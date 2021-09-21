Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $836,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,670,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Lam Research stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.65. 19,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,395. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $300.70 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

