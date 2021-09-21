Deutsche Bank AG Buys 91,852 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Zoetis worth $324,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,827,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,850,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

