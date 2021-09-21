Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 92,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,005,000 after buying an additional 710,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

