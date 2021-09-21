Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Increases By 38.0%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:MMS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 253,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,671,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

