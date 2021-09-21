Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 116,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. 109,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,600,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

