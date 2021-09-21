Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

