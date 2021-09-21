Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $54.30 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. NetApp comprises about 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.30% of NetApp worth $54,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

