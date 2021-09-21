ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 526.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of LON:ITM traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 396.40 ($5.18). The company had a trading volume of 904,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,583. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 428.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -72.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

