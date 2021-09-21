Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

HCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

HCG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,153. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.49.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

