Day & Ennis LLC Acquires Shares of 19,698 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

