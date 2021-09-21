iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,414. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.