Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,848 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

