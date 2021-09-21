Tatro Capital LLC Sells 993 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cree by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.