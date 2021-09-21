Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

