Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $92,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 26.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after buying an additional 602,288 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.