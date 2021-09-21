Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $108.56

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.56, but opened at $112.40. Sony Group shares last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 3,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

