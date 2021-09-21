Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $34,416.14 and $301.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,702.77 or 1.00145772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00081342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057836 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002380 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

