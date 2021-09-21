Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.55. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 53,311 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.