Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Up to $39.15

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $40.94. Steven Madden shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 3,779 shares changing hands.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

