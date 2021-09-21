Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.49. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 49,243 shares changing hands.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199,865 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.