Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,400.00

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and last traded at GBX 2,255 ($29.46), with a volume of 1969535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,915.50 ($25.03).

ENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,888.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,734.90.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

