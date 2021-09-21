FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

