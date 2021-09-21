0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 1.8% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $805,682.21 and $99,504.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00130053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045413 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

