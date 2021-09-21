Veil Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Veil has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

