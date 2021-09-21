Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.69 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $370,609.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006314 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00370872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

