American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 13.9%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s share price shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.54. 133,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 822,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The company has a market cap of C$443.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

