Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Rises By 21.4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,351 shares of company stock valued at $26,331,611. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.25. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

