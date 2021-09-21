ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

