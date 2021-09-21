Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $495.51 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.