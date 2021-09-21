Prentice Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.87. 3,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,886. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday. cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

