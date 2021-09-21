Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 118,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

