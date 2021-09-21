SIG China Investments Master Fund III LLLP Sells 710,288 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

SIG China Investments Master Fund III LLLP reduced its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,288 shares during the period. FinVolution Group makes up about 3.8% of SIG China Investments Master Fund III LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SIG China Investments Master Fund III LLLP owned approximately 0.47% of FinVolution Group worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,018. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FINV shares. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.