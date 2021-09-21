Day & Ennis LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,354.09. 35,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,345.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

