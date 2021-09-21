The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

