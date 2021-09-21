Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 972,443 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $293,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

