NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 14.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,969,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

