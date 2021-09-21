Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 2,118 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE PM opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.