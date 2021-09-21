CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $257.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.31 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

