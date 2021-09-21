800,000 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II comprises approximately 1.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YTPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

