Element Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 189.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,316 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 4,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,922. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

