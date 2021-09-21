Velanne Asset Management Ltd Purchases 583,141 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 65.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,141 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 9.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $27,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

VST traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 13,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,653. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

