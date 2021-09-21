Velanne Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 586.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 4.0% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HII traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $192.45. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,589. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

