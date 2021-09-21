Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.62% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

