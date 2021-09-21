Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Stock Holdings Cut by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF comprises about 5.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

