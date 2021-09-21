Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Stock Holdings Cut by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF comprises about 5.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.